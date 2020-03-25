Deputy British ambassador to Hungary dies after contracting coronavirus -statement
Steven Dick, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Budapest, has died after contracting coronavirus, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old diplomat died in Hungary on Tuesday, it said in a statement. He had served as Deputy British Ambassador to Hungary since December, according to a biography published on the UK government's website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Deputy Head of Mission
- Hungary
- Budapest
- Foreign Office
- British
ALSO READ
Hungary government ready to intervene in economy to offset virus impact - minister
Hungary PM says budget needs to be redrawn as "brutal change" looms
Hungary begins trial of Ukrainian captain involved in 2019 Danube crash
Hungary curbs inbound travel, bans public gatherings over coronavirus
Hungary curbs inbound travel, bans public gatherings over coronavirus