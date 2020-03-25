Left Menu
7 suspected COVID-19 patients isolated in Uttarakhand

Seven suspected coronavirus infected people were kept in isolation at the civil hospital in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district in Khatima.

  • Khatima (Uttarakhand)
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:22 IST
7 suspected COVID-19 patients isolated in Uttarakhand
A view of the civil hospital where seven people have been kept in isolation. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Seven suspected coronavirus infected people were kept in isolation at the civil hospital in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district in Khatima. The WHO team visited the hospital and sent their samples for the test.

All the suspected people belong to the same family who visited Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh where one person was tested positive for the COVID-19. "Seven people have been put up in the isolation ward here. All of them are from the same family. We have categorised them as suspected because they had visited Pilibhit where a person tested positive for coronavirus," said Dr AK Singh of Civil Hospital.

"The team of WHO had visited the hospital to collect the samples. They have sent the samples for the test. The reports are awaited," added Dr Singh.

