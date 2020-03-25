Left Menu
Development News Edition

England's chief medical officer says NHS will "probably" cope with coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 23:14 IST
England's chief medical officer says NHS will "probably" cope with coronavirus

Britain's health service, the NHS, will "probably" be able to cope with the coronavirus but it will be difficult, England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday.

"This is going to be a close-run thing - we all know that - and anybody who looks around the world can see this is going to be difficult for every health system," he said at a daily news conference.

"We do think that if everybody sticks to staying in your household unless absolutely essential this ... will be probably manageable by the NHS but we cannot guarantee that," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's infections slow; deaths around big cities jump

Italys coronavirus infections rate slowed for a fourth successive day Wednesday as further evidence emerged that a painful long lockdown against the pandemic was finally working. But Thursdays data also showed a sudden jump in deaths in reg...

UK struggling with coronavirus tests amid global shortage

Testing as many people as possible for the coronavirus is vitally important but a global shortage of testing equipment is causing a supply bottleneck, British medical authorities said on Wednesday. Not all staff working within Britains Nati...

Olympics-Coe warns potential dopers event delays won't shelter them

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe warned would-be dopers on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic and widespread suspension of competition will not shelter them from repercussions. With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 and sev...

COVID-19: Tripura to engage SHGs to distribute food among poor

The Tripura government on Wednesday asked urban local bodies to engage self-help groups SHGs in the state for providing cooked food to homeless and poor persons during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020