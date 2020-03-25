Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate bill to grant airlines major lifeline to weather coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 23:59 IST
U.S. Senate bill to grant airlines major lifeline to weather coronavirus

The U.S. Senate will vote on Wednesday to give the U.S. aviation industry $58 billion in aid, half in the form of grants to cover some 750,000 employees' paychecks, in a badly needed lifeline for an industry facing the worst travel downturn in history. A draft text for a $2 trillion economic rescue deal seen by Reuters would offer passenger airlines $25 billion in grants and $25 billion in loans, cargo carriers another $8 billion in loans and grants, and contractors like caterers up to $3 billion in grants.

"This is not a corporate bailout; it's a rescue package for workers," said Association of Flight Attendants Sara Nelson, who spearheaded the idea of direct payroll grants for employees ranging from janitorial staff and gate agents to mechanics and pilots. Reuters reported Chao worked the phones late into the night talking to air carriers about what they needed to ensure they could maintain payrolls, a person briefed on call on Tuesday that lawmakers were nearing agreement on a deal for cash grants for payroll and other employee costs, after airlines made a last-minute effort to convince lawmakers they needed the cash to prevent furloughing tens of thousands of workers.

U.S. airline shares extended a Tuesday rally on hopes for cash relief. Republican Senator Pat Toomey, whose party had proposed $58 billion in loans, said on Wednesday the grants were a key sticking point.

In a win for labor, companies receiving funds cannot lay off employees before Sept. 30 or change collective bargaining agreements. The draft bill has restrictions on stock buybacks, dividends and executive compensation, and allows the government to take equity, warrants or other compensation as part of the rescue package.

Airlines would also receive tax relief on fuel purchases and, in a move that will bring down passenger fares, a temporary suspension on ticket taxes. As the coronavirus has spread around the world, travel demand has plummeted, with airlines drastically reducing flights and warning of more cuts to come.

Airlines accepting loans may have to ensure certain services that maintain health care and pharmaceutical supply chains, including to remote communities. However, other consumer and environmental protections in a Democrat proposal did not make it into the draft bill.

Airlines and unions won crucial support for the grants from U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who worked the phones late into the night, telling lawmakers and others in the administration she was concerned about the impact of job losses and a decline in the U.S. aviation sector on competition, people briefed on the matter said. Airlines have argued that they are key to restarting the economy once the coronavirus outbreak subsides.

"Without grants, airlines may be forced to choose bankruptcy over federal loans, if loan conditions are too inflexible," Chao warned in a memo seen by Reuters. U.S. airports, whose concourses have been nearly empty, are set to receive $10 billion in grants in the draft text.

The government will also provide $25 billion in grants for U.S. transit systems and $1 billion for U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak, that have seen ridership fall dramatically as states ordered tens of millions of Americans to stay home and avoid non-essential travel. Boeing Co could receive government loans under a $17 billion fund set aside for direct national security-related loans, Toomey said, adding that many companies could qualify.

"It is not meant to be exclusively for Boeing... You should not think of it as a Boeing allocation," Toomey said. Boeing had sought at least $60 billion in government loan guarantees for itself and the entire aerospace manufacturing sector. Boeing did not immediately comment on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

Breaking News: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron pledges massive investment in health system after virus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday pledged massive investments in the countrys public hospital health system, close to a breaking point as it copes with the coronavirus outbreak which has already caused 1,331 deaths in the countr...

Brazil trial of malaria drug for coronavirus may yield results in 2 weeks

Initial results from a Brazilian clinical trial of a malaria drug and antibiotic combination to treat coronavirus could come within two weeks, a lead doctor said on Wednesday, but urged caution about the drug U.S. President Donald Trump cal...

Biden calls Trump's Easter back-to-business goal 'catastrophic'

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Wednesday that potential efforts by President Donald Trump to re-open American businesses in time for the Easter holiday could be catastrophic.The governors of at least 18 states, includin...

U.S. Senate close to passing $2 trillion in coronavirus aid, timing of vote unclear

U.S. senators will vote on Wednesday on a 2 trillion bipartisan package of legislation to alleviate the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, hoping it will become law quickly. Top aides to Republican President Donald Tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020