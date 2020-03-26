Norwegian Air asks creditors to forego payments for 3 months

Norwegian Air on Wednesday asked all its creditors to forego payments of interest and installments until June 30, the crisis-hit budget carrier said in a statement.

The Norwegian government last week presented a rescue package for the company, but set a range of conditions, including that creditors would not be paid while financial guarantees are in place.

