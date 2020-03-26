Coronvirus death toll in England rises by 28 to 414

Another 28 people in England have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 414, the country's health service said on Wednesday.

The latest fatalities were aged between 47 and 93 and all except the 47-year-old had underlying health conditions, National Health Service England said in a statement.

