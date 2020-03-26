Left Menu
Nigeria to receive $2mn from UN to combat coronavirus

The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon cited that the UN system had mobilised the fund to help Nigeria to contain the coronavirus. Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations has mobilised USD 2 million to assist Nigeria's fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

Nigeria's Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who expressed appreciation to the United Nations system on Wednesday in Abuja promised to use the funds to procure essential medical supplies. According to him, the government of Nigeria would ensure that the resources were deployed where they were needed most and that his ministry was prepared for both worst-case and best-case scenarios.

The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon cited that the UN system had mobilised the fund to help Nigeria to contain the coronavirus, APA News noted. "The UN in Nigeria will support rapid procurement of disease commodity packages for surveillance, prevention and control, and clinical management," he opined.

He further said that the UN would support the Government's efforts to immediately set up a national response fund. According to him, the fund will serve as a single national platform and financing framework, coordinating partnerships and mobilising resources that can make an effective impact on the ground.

"The gesture is part of a wider UN strategy to amplify efforts by Governments around the world to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also underscores the urgent need for collaboration given the multifaceted nature of the virus and its impact on Nigeria's economy and society,'' he added.

Nigeria has a total case of 46 and lost 1 person till date.

