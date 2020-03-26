Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hezbollah deploys medics, hospitals against coronavirus in Lebanon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 04:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 04:44 IST
Hezbollah deploys medics, hospitals against coronavirus in Lebanon

The Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah is mobilising some 25,000 people including frontline medics and readying hospitals as part of a plan to help confront the coronavirus in Lebanon, it said on Wednesday.

"It is a real war that we must confront with the mindset of a warrior," Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of the Shi'ite group's executive council, said. "Our role is to complement the government apparatus and not to stand in its place," he said, presenting Hezbollah's plan on its al-Manar TV. Lebanon has recorded 333 coronavirus cases so far. Six people have died from the respiratory disease. The government, formed with backing from Hezbollah and its allies, has declared a medical emergency.

Hezbollah is a Shi'ite Islamist group designated a terrorist organisation by the United States. Founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982, it forms the spearhead of a regional military alliance backed by Tehran and has fought for years in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad. Hezbollah picked the current minister of health and his predecessor, reflecting growing influence in government.

Hezbollah is deploying 1,500 doctors, 3,000 nurses and paramedics and 20,000 more activists in its plan, Safieddine said. "Frontline Islamic Resistance medics are taking part in this plan," he said. Hezbollah had dedicated a Beirut hospital it owns to treating coronavirus patients, rented four disused hospitals, prepared 32 medical centres across Lebanon and laid plans for three field hospitals if needed. It has also rented hotels to be used for quarantine, Safieddine said.

The weak state faces its coronavirus outbreak at a time of unprecedented financial crisis. The government declared this month it could not pay foreign currency debts and the local currency has sunk by some 40% since October. Safieddine said government hospitals would be supported through supplying volunteer medical and nursing teams.

Work would be in line with World Health Organisation and Health Ministry protocols, he said. "Managing crises and managing wars ... are not that different."

The plan includes monitoring those confirmed to be infected with the virus to ensure compliance with guidelines and following up on those in quarantine or isolated at home. Lebanon's first recorded coronavirus case was a woman who had returned from Iran, which has the fourth largest number of confirmed cases.

Safieddine said Hezbollah had monitored 1,200 people who had returned from Iran including pilgrims and 220 students who had been studying at Qom, a centre of Shi'ite learning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's coronavirus death toll overtakes China's

Spain struggled to cope on Wednesday with a mounting coronavirus crisis as its death toll exceeded Chinas with another 738 lives lost in a single day, and a third senior government minister was diagnosed with the virus. With 3,434 fatalitie...

Singapore plans for recession as economy shrinks more than expected in Q1 due to virus

Singapores economy contracted 2.2 in the first quarter from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Thursday, with the coronavirus outbreak prompting authorities to downgrade their full-year GDP forecast range to -4 to -1. Economists pol...

Home-bound users fume as video apps do not sync with TVs

Kat Volpe laid out an exercise mat and tried to sync her iPhone with her big screen TV for a fitness class webcast on Instagram last week during New Yorks coronavirus lockdown.But the popular app is incompatible with Googles Chromecast TV-p...

COVID-19: Locals barricaded roads to prevent movement of people in WB's Bankura

Locals at a village in Bankura have barricaded roads connecting the village to other parts of the district, with bamboo to prevent movement of people in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.It is a message that everyone should remain at h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020