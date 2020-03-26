Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tempers rise as U.S. Senate awaits vote on $2 trillion coronavirus bill

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 05:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 05:14 IST
Tempers rise as U.S. Senate awaits vote on $2 trillion coronavirus bill

Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate hoped to vote on Wednesday on a $2 trillion emergency package to alleviate the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but found themselves fending off critics from the right and left who threatened to hold up the bill. Top aides to Republican President Donald Trump and senior senators from both parties said they had agreed on the unprecedented stimulus bill in the early hours of Wednesday morning after five days of talks.

The massive bill includes a $500 billion fund to help hard-hit industries and a comparable amount for direct payments of up to $3,000 apiece to millions of U.S. families. It is intended to flood the economy with cash in a bid to stem the impact of a pandemic that has killed more than 900 people in the United States and infected at least 60,000. Several Republican senators said the bill needed to be changed to ensure that laid-off workers would not be paid more than they earned on the job.

"This bill pays you more not to work than if you were working," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, told a news conference. Democrats scoffed in response, noting that employees cannot collect unemployment if they leave their jobs voluntarily.

"Why would the senators hold up this really important bill ... because they resent people at the low end of the spectrum who have lost their jobs, from getting $600?" House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked on CNN. Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, said he was prepared to block the bill if Republicans did not drop those objections.

The disputes clouded optimism that the bill could become law quickly. Administration officials said Trump would definitely sign it into law if it passed both the Republican-led Senate and Democratic-majority House. "Today the Senate will act to help the people of this country weather this storm," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said his party was willing to pass the bill as quickly as possible. "Help is on the way. Big help. Quick help," he said.

It was unclear, however, how quickly the bill would get to Trump's desk. A vote had not been scheduled in the Senate by Wednesday evening. Pelosi said the House would give its members at least 24 hours' notice before voting on the relief bill.

It was also not clear whether House members would have to return to Washington for the vote, although if members agreed, the bill could pass by a voice vote with very few of them in the House chamber. BIGGEST BAILOUT

The legislation will also provide $350 billion for small-business loans, $250 billion for expanded unemployment aid and at least $100 billion for hospitals and related health systems. The rescue package would be the largest ever approved by Congress, and follows two others that became law earlier this month. The money at stake amounts to nearly half of the $4.7 trillion the U.S. government spends annually.

Investors were cheered by the news or the deal. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 rallied for a second straight day, closing up 1.15%. Some high-profile opposition to the bill came from Schumer's home state.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the $3.8 billion allocated to his state would not cover the tax revenue it stands to lose from reduced economic activity. New York accounts for roughly half of all U.S. coronavirus cases. "That is a drop in the bucket," Cuomo said at a news conference.

Pelosi said she was sympathetic to Cuomo and other state officials, but wanted a rescue package to move on. "We (Congress) do have to do more, but that would be no reason to stop this step that we are taking," Pelosi said on CNN, adding that she hoped the Federal Reserve would do more for states. The governors of at least 18 states, including New York, have issued stay-at-home directives affecting about half the U.S. population. The sweeping orders are aimed at slowing the pathogen's spread, but have upended daily life as schools and businesses shutter indefinitely. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Flashpoint seeks replacement for FunPlus Phoenix

Flashpoint 1 is looking for a team to replace FunPlus Phoenix FPX when the second phase of the Counter-Strike Global Offensive event begins Friday, according to HLTV.org. China-based FPX was forced to forfeit its final match in the first ph...

Spain's coronavirus death toll overtakes China's

Spain struggled to cope on Wednesday with a mounting coronavirus crisis as its death toll exceeded Chinas with another 738 lives lost in a single day, and a third senior government minister was diagnosed with the virus. With 3,434 fatalitie...

Singapore plans for recession as economy shrinks more than expected in Q1 due to virus

Singapores economy contracted 2.2 in the first quarter from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Thursday, with the coronavirus outbreak prompting authorities to downgrade their full-year GDP forecast range to -4 to -1. Economists pol...

Home-bound users fume as video apps do not sync with TVs

Kat Volpe laid out an exercise mat and tried to sync her iPhone with her big screen TV for a fitness class webcast on Instagram last week during New Yorks coronavirus lockdown.But the popular app is incompatible with Googles Chromecast TV-p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020