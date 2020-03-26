Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican rights groups denounce crackdown on migrants protesting over coronavirus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 07:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 07:30 IST
Mexican rights groups denounce crackdown on migrants protesting over coronavirus fears

This week, dozens of migrants in Mexico's largest detention center gathered to protest over fears they will contract the coronavirus in the facility, which advocates have long denounced for overcrowding and poor sanitation.

They were met with a violent crackdown by the country's federal police and national guard, according to Mexican human rights groups. A coalition of local rights groups, the Collective for the Observation and Monitoring of Human Rights in Southeastern Mexico, on Wednesday denounced law enforcement's response to the protest in the Siglo XXI detention center in the southern city of Tapachula, saying they beat migrants and transported them to an unknown location.

"We strongly condemn all acts of violence and disproportionate use of force against people, men, women and adolescents in immigration detention," the rights groups said in a statement. The account is the product of interviews with witnesses and victims, a representative of the groups said. Reuters was unable to independently verify the events described in the statement.

The National Guard did not respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for the National Migration Institute (INM), which runs the facility, declined to comment. Detainees in Siglo XXI described to Reuters last year being held in the facility near Mexico’s southern border for long periods without information about their cases, reporting severe overcrowding, sparse water and food, and limited healthcare. The center has a long history of abuses recorded by groups including the Mexican government's human rights ombudsman.

Past protests at the facility have sometimes been rowdy, and security forces have defended their operations as necessary force to restore order. As cases of the coronavirus rise in Mexico, concerns are mounting about how to prevent the spread of the disease among the thousands of migrants who have been waylaid in the country as a result of hardline U.S. immigration policies. Mexican detention centers are seen as particularly vulnerable.

"They don’t comply with minimum health standards even in the best of times," said Daniel Berlin, a deputy director for rights group Asylum Access. "It doesn’t surprise me at all that people are extremely frightened." Asylum Access wrote INM last week asking about its plan to contain the coronavirus in the facilities but has yet to receive a response, Berlin said, adding that he did not know the specifics of the situation at the Tapachula center.

In recent weeks, some advocates have suspended their visits to detention centers as a precaution against coronavirus, "which leaves people even more vulnerable," Berlin said. The conflict in Siglo XXI arose on Monday when 50 to 70 migrants, primarily from Honduras and El Salvador, gathered to protest long detention times, the rights groups in southern Mexico said.

"People expressed fear of contracting the COVID-19 virus and announced their intention to start a hunger strike if they were not released," the rights groups said. National Guard and INM officers deployed poles, water hoses, pepper spray and Tasers against migrants, according to the groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican rights groups denounce crackdown on migrants protesting over coronavirus fears

This week, dozens of migrants in Mexicos largest detention center gathered to protest over fears they will contract the coronavirus in the facility, which advocates have long denounced for overcrowding and poor sanitation. They were met wit...

NZAF warns against breaking needs of lockdown for casual sex

As the country moves to alert level 4, NZAF warns against breaking the requirements of the lockdown to engage in casual or anonymous sex.The lockdown is in place to keep transmissions of COVID-19 as low as possible and to protect vulnerable...

Soccer-Phoenix player sorry for breaking quarantine, golf cart joyride

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Tim Payne has apologised after he broke a coronavirus quarantine in Australia and was charged with a drink-driving offence for taking a golf cart on a joyride with a team mate. New Zealander Payne and goalkeepe...

Payton: Hill will be Saints' No. 2 QB

Taysom Hill wants a shot at being a quarterback. For now, he will have to make do with backing up the NFLs all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that he envisions Hill re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020