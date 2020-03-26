Left Menu
China shares inch lower amid rise in imported coronavirus cases

  • Updated: 26-03-2020 11:31 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 10:17 IST
Chinese shares inched lower on Thursday following two days of gains as China reported another rise in imported coronavirus cases, while the U.S. Senate's passage of a $2 trillion stimulus package gave Hong Kong shares a late-morning boost. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.18% at 2,776.64. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.16%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.31%, the consumer staples sector up 0.42%, the real estate index down 0.25% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.78%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.19% to 9,548.04, while the Hang Seng Index was unchanged at 23,527.82. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.34% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.22%. ** The Hang Seng erased losses late in the morning session after the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a $2-trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. ** Mainland China reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus infections as the epicentre of the epidemic Hubei province opened its borders, but imported cases rose as Beijing ramped up controls to prevent a resurgence of infections. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.15%, lifted by the passage of the U.S. bill, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 2.98%, trimming earlier losses. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.1085 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% firmer than the previous close of 7.1095.

