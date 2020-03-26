Vivo India donates more than one lakh masks to healthcare workers in Maharashtra

In response to the current COVID-19 outbreak, Vivo, the global smartphone brand has pledged to donate one lakh medical masks to the Government of Maharashtra. The company also donated 5,000 N-95 masks that are designed to filter airborne particles. At a time when the entire country is in lockdown, healthcare workers continue to work under difficult circumstances and rigorously fight against the spread of the virus. Thus, it becomes vital to take special initiatives to ensure the safety of these caregivers.

Acknowledging Vivo India's initiative, Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope said, "I thank Vivo for contributing to this humanitarian cause and all other corporates should also follow suit."

Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, "In these crucial times, it is vital that we all stand united and contribute towards containing this global health pandemic. We have planned to suspend all our new product launches during this period. We also acknowledge the role caregivers play in these crucial times and wish to support the government to ensure their safety."

