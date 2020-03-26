China says imports of some products affected by coronavirus epidemic

China's imports of products such as electric machinery, transport equipment and energy and chemical products have been affected by the global spread of the coronavirus epidemic, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry officials also said during a weekly online briefing that China will encourage local governments to roll out measures to support the sales of cars and new energy vehicles. China will also further expand imports in areas including energy and agriculture, they said.

