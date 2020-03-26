Moscow to close all stores except grocery, pharmacies for a week

Moscow will close all shops except for pharmacies and grocery stores, the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

This measure, which also includes the closure of restaurants, cafes, and bars, will last from March 28 until April 5, Sobyanin said in a statement.

