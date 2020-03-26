Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:24 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: $2 trillion to fight "strange and evil" crisis

After bitter negotiations, the deeply divided U.S. Senate on Wednesday unanimously backed a $2 trillion bill intended to flood the economy with cash in a bid to stem the impact of an intensifying epidemic that Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called "a strange and evil disease." The massive rescue package, which would be the largest ever passed by Congress, now goes to the House of Representatives for a vote on Friday. Time-out in U.S.-China blame game ahead of G20 summit

China and the United States have agreed to set aside their differences ahead of an extraordinary G20 summit to discuss efforts to tackle the coronavirus, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a diplomatic source familiar with preparatory talks between the two countries. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's accusations that China is delaying the sharing of information about the virus, and his reference to the coronavirus as a "Chinese virus" - a term President Donald Trump has used often - have greatly angered Beijing.

The G20 summit will be held on Thursday via video conference and chaired by Saudi King Salman. The spread

There are over 470,000 cases of coronavirus in 200 countries and territories, Reuters figures tallied at 0200 GMT on Thursday showed. Ninety of these places have 100 cases or more. Deaths linked to the virus rose by 2,400 to more than 21,000 worldwide. Italy recorded the most in the latest daily figures, with over 680 deaths.

The United States has taken over from Italy as the country reporting the most new cases. It now accounts for roughly a third of all new cases reported in the past day, with almost 15,000 infections, and over 260 new deaths, taking its total toll to over 67,800 cases. The disease has killed more than 900 people in the United States and the death toll is expected to surpass 1,000 soon. Many of the infections are concentrated in New York state, which has reported over 20,000 cases and around 280 deaths.

Leave now, Australia tells cruise ships Australia ordered two cruise ships to leave its waters on Thursday, after a liner that docked in Sydney Harbour last week became the primary source of infection for the country's coronavirus outbreak.

Cruise ships have become a flashpoint after 147 of 2,700 passengers who were allowed to disembark from Carnival Corp's Ruby Princess later tested positive for COVID-19, a blunder that has highlighted official tensions in the handling of the crisis. In February, another Carnival ship - the Diamond Princess - was in the spotlight when hundreds on board were infected and became the biggest cluster at the time outside of China.

Did you know about St Corona, patron saint of epidemics? Germany's Aachen Cathedral has dug out the relics of little-known Saint Corona, patron saint of resisting epidemics, from its treasure chamber and is polishing up her elaborate shrine to go on show once the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

The cathedral had planned even before the coronavirus outbreak to display St Corona's shrine this summer as part of an exhibition on gold craftsmanship. Corona is believed to have been killed at the age of 16 by the Romans about 1,800 years ago for professing the Christian faith. According to legend, she suffered a particularly excruciating death, tied to two bent palm trees and torn apart as the trunks were released.

"That is a very gruesome story and led to her becoming the patron of lumberjacks," said Brigitte Falk, head of Aachen Cathedral Treasure Chamber, adding that it was pure chance that she also became a patron saint for resisting epidemics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

European flights down 60% this week - aviation data firm OAG

Flights in Europe are down 60 this week, equal to 92,000 fewer services, compared with the same week last year, aviation data firm OAG said on Thursday.Middle East flights are down 45 and there are 30 fewer services in the Asia Pacific regi...

European stocks back on retreat as virus impact grows

A two-day stock market recovery fizzled out in Europe on Thursday as the still rapidly spreading coronavirus and fears of a deep global recession overshadowed optimism from a historic 2 trillion U.S. fiscal stimulus deal.By 0919 GMT, the pa...

COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Metro services shut till April 14

The Delhi Metro Rail Cooperation DMRC on Thursday announced that its services would be shut till April 14 due to the national lockdown imposed by the Centre to curb the spread of coronavirus. We have received a few queries regarding the ten...

EIB, LG Chem Wroclaw Energy sign €480m loan deal for battery production

The European Investment Bank EIB has signed a 480 million loan agreement with LG Chem Wroclaw Energy, the Polish subsidiary of the LG Chem Group that was established to develop the groups battery production facility in Europe. The financing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020