Philippines reports 7 new coronavirus deaths, 71 more cases

The Philippine health ministry on Thursday reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 71 new confirmed infections.

It brings the country's confirmed cases to 707 and deaths to 45 so far, among them six doctors, Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a regular news conference. He said case numbers would rise in the coming days as more tests are carried out.

