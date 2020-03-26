Left Menu
Two more weeks of lockdown as Spain's coronavirus crisis worsens

  • Reuters
  • Madrid
  26-03-2020 16:18 IST
Spain's coronavirus lockdown was extended on Thursday to last until at least April 12 as Europe's second-worst hit country struggled to tackle a fast increase in the death toll. Parliament voted in the early hours of Thursday to extend emergency measures - including the state of lockdown that has seen people confined to their homes except for essential trips for food, medicine, and work.

Confirmed cases in Spain have jumped 10-fold since the state of emergency was imposed on March 14, while its death toll exceeded China's on Wednesday, with 738 lives lost in a single day. "It is not easy to extend the state of emergency," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in Parliament. "I am convinced the only efficient option against the virus is social isolation."

A majority of 321 lawmakers voted in favor of the extension, while 28 abstained. The largest opposition party, the conservative People's Party, supported the measure. However, its leader Pablo Casado chastized Sanchez for what he described as a late and inadequate response to the crisis. Casado blasted the decision not to cancel the International Women's Day marches on March 8, which drew hundreds of thousands of people to the streets, and criticized the government's failure to provide medical professionals with vital equipment.

"Governments don't send their soldiers to the front without helmets, flak jackets and ammunition. But our health workers don't have any protection," Casado told parliament. Nursing homes, whose elderly residents are highly vulnerable to the disease, have been particularly hard hit.

An analysis by radio network Cadena Ser found at least 397 residents of such homes had died from coronavirus, more than 10% of the country's 3,434 death toll. The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the findings. In Madrid, Spain's worst affected region, hearses continued to arrive at the city's ice rink, which was converted into a makeshift morgue after authorities said existing facilities lacked resources.

Procuring equipment like masks, scrubs, and gloves has become difficult as the government fights to contain the virus. Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez complained that market speculation was driving up prices for some items.

"We must favor long-term purchases from a group of more stable and more established companies so that we don't depend on these crooks," she told Basque radio station Radio Euskadi. Government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said separately that some suppliers were not meeting delivery deadlines.

Spain has ordered 432 million euros ($471.4 million) of masks, gloves and testing kits from China, and has turned to NATO partners for protective gear and ventilators. ($1 = 0.9164 euros)

