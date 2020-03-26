Left Menu
Development News Edition

SNAPSHOT-What you need to know about the coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:34 IST
SNAPSHOT-What you need to know about the coronavirus

The latest news about the coronavirus worldwide: G20 leaders to discuss response to coronavirus

Leaders of the world's largest 20 economies will hold a videoconference chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Thursday to discuss how best to coordinate their response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has thrown the global economy into a tailspin, with output crashing and unemployment set to soar. The videoconference will begin at 1200 GMT.

$2 trillion to fight "strange and evil disease" After bitter negotiations, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday unanimously backed a $2 trillion bill intended to flood the economy with cash to stem the impact of an intensifying epidemic that Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called "a strange and evil disease". The massive rescue package, which would be the largest ever passed by Congress, goes to the House of Representatives for a vote on Friday.

Time-out in U.S.-China blame game ahead of G20 summit China and the United States have agreed to set aside their differences ahead of the G20 summit to discuss the coronavirus, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a diplomatic source familiar with preparatory talks.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's accusations that China is delaying the sharing of information, and his reference to the coronavirus as a "Chinese virus" - a term President Donald Trump has used - have angered Beijing. But the message may not have reached the U.S. ambassador to Britain. In an interview with the London Times, he doubled down on criticism of China, accusing it of trying to cover up the epidemic and putting millions at risk.

The spread There are more than 470,000 cases in 200 countries and territories, Reuters figures tallied at 0200 GMT on Thursday showed. Ninety of these places have 100 cases or more.

Deaths linked to the virus rose by 2,400 to more than 21,000 worldwide. Italy recorded the most in the latest daily figures, with over 680 deaths. The death rate in Spain is also very high. The United States has taken over from Italy as the country reporting the most new cases. It now accounts for roughly a third of all new cases reported in the past day, with almost 15,000 infections, and over 260 new deaths.

The disease has killed more than 900 people in the United States. Leave now, Australia tells cruise ships

Australia ordered two cruise ships to leave its waters on Thursday, after a liner that docked in Sydney Harbour last week became the primary source of infection. Cruise ships have become a flashpoint after 147 of 2,700 passengers who were allowed to disembark from Carnival Corp's Ruby Princess later tested positive for COVID-19.

Prince Charles did not "jump the queue" for testing A junior British health minister defended Prince Charles and Britain's coronavirus testing procedures on Thursday, saying the heir to the throne did not "jump the queue" when he was tested and found positive for the disease.

When asked why Charles had a test while millions of frontline health workers have not, Edward Argar told Sky News: "My understanding is that his symptoms, his condition, met that criteria... The Prince of Wales didn't jump the queue," he said. Coronavirus leaves Paris street in 1940s time warp

A Parisian neighbourhood has been left stuck in a World War Two time-warp after the makers of a 1940s-era film had to abandon their set before France went into a lockdown. War propaganda and Socialist posters are plastered on walls along the cobbled Rue Androuet, in the Montmartre district, now lined by a mock jeweller's store, tailor and off-licence in war-time decor. German road signs point towards medical facilities.

"Just in case quarantined Paris wasn't disorienting enough: my neighbourhood was being used as a film set when the lockdown hit. Now the whole block has been frozen in 1941," resident Tim McInerney wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Player contracts should be extended due to coronavirus - FIFA internal document

Current contracts for players and coaches should be extended until the end of the delayed domestic soccer seasons, according to an internal FIFA document presented to its Coronavirus Working Group.The confidential document, seen by Reuters,...

NATO foreign ministers to meet by video conference

A meeting of NATO foreign ministers scheduled for next week will be held by video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic, the alliance said on Thursday. The meeting set for April 2 will be held by secure teleconference and will be c...

Sebi disposes of case against  IDFC Asset Management Company, BNP Paribas Asset Management

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday disposed of a matter against IDFC Asset Management Company and BNP Paribas Asset Management which alleged that the firms indulged in insider trading while dealing in Manappuram Finance Ltds MFL scrip. Sebi...

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Player contracts should be extended due to coronavirus - FIFA internal document

Current contracts for players and coaches should be extended until the end of the delayed domestic soccer seasons, according to an internal FIFA document presented to its Coronavirus Working Group.The confidential document, seen by Reuters,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020