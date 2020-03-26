Nurses at Aurangabad hospital demand protection gear

Nurses at the government hospital in Chikal thana area here, where swab samples of suspected coronavirus patients are collected, demanded protection gear and other facilities on Thursday. There weren't enough personal protection kits, necessary medicines and sanitizers, and handwash facilities at the hospital, they complained in a memorandum submitted to the civil surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni.

"These things are available in only few wards. In view of the present situation, they should be provided in every ward," said Jana Munde, secretary of the Aurangabad chapter of the Maharashtra State Nurses Association. "We also need separate washrooms and changing rooms to avoid infection. Reaching the hospital in time is a problem due to lockdown. So we have demanded transportation facility.

Answering police's questions while traveling to work causes delay," Munde added. There was no canteen and due to the closure of hotels, the hospital staff can not even get a cup of tea in the vicinity, she added.

Hospitals in Aurangabad, a central Maharashtra district, does not have any active COVID-19 patient at present. But the state is leading with number of cases -- 125 -- in the country.

