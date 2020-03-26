Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey could impose stay-at-home order if coronavirus outbreak worsens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:32 IST
Turkey could impose stay-at-home order if coronavirus outbreak worsens

Turkey could order the public to stay at home if coronavirus infections continue to spread, the government said on Thursday as it clamped down further on medical equipment leaving the country. The government announced such a measure for people older than 65 over the weekend, but not for the general public as some other countries have done.

Istanbul's mayor urged national authorities to do so on Thursday, saying nearly a million people were still using public transportation in the country's largest city. The highly contagious respiratory disease has killed 59 in Turkey after cases surged in two weeks to 2,433. Click here https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-HEALTH-MAP/0100B59S39E/index.html for a graphic of the virus's global spread.

"Complete social isolation is always on our agenda," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on AHaber TV. Asked whether a complete curfew would be announced, he said: "If we cannot prevent the epidemic with these measures, we can of course take the highest measure." To contain the virus, Ankara has closed schools, cafes and bars, banned mass prayers, and suspended sports matches and flights. President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey, which has a poluation of about 83 million, would overcome the coronavirus outbreak in two to three weeks.

However Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu called on the government to impose a general stay-at-home order, at least in his city if it was not possible nationwide. "We are in the most critical phase of the outbreak," he said on Twitter. "If the necessary steps aren't taken today, it is evident there will be disappointment in the future."

Separately on Thursday, the government decreed that companies now need permission from authorities to export medical tools used for respiratory support, given rising domestic demand. The rule covers the export ventilators and related gear, oxygen concentrators, intubation tubes and intensive care monitors, and other medical equipment. Ankara previously said it would stop exporting locally made face masks.

Turkey's Higher Education Council said there would be no face-to-face classes in the spring term, distance learning would continue and university exams would be postponed to July 25-26. Separately the central government said all municipality meetings in April, May and June, should be postponed except under extraordinary circumstances.

(Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Pravin Char)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

I've trained hard during ban period, ready for comeback: Narsingh Yadav

The postponement of Tokyo Olympics to 2021 has handed Narsingh Pancham Yadav a lifeline and the dope-tainted wrestler on Thursday said he will make full use of the&#160;golden chance after the federation announced that it wont come in the w...

U.S. weekly jobless claims surge to a record 3.28 mln as coronavirus spurs mass layoffs

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits shot to record of more than 3 million last week as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic ground the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs that li...

Nancy Pelosi - 52nd House speaker of the United States turns 80 today

Nancy Pelosi who is currently serving as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives turned 80 today. She is the highest-ranking female elected official and the first woman in the history of the United States to hold this position...

Ujjwala beneficiaries to get 3 free cylinders till June

Over 8 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries will be entitled to a total of three 14.2-kg LPG cylinders for free between April to June, a move that will cost the government an estimated Rs 13,000 crore. The free cooking gas cyli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020