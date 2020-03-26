Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed's Powell: U.S. may be in recession, control of virus to dictate timing of economy reopening

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:53 IST
Fed's Powell: U.S. may be in recession, control of virus to dictate timing of economy reopening

The United States "may well be in recession" but progress in controlling the spread of the coronavirus will dictate when the economy can fully reopen, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said Thursday in an interview on NBC's Today Show. "We are not experts in pandemic... We would tend to listen to the experts. Dr. Fauci said something like the virus is going to set the timetable, and that sounds right to me," Powell said, in reference to Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who is on the White House's coronavirus task force.

"The first order of business will be to get the spread of the virus under control and then resume economic activity." The U.S. central bank chief's remarks are a contrast to the urging by some of President Donald Trump’s advisers for a faster reopening. The president himself has said he wants the economy to be “roaring” by Easter, in a little over two weeks.

The Fed officials who have spoken to the issue, now including Powell, have taken a more somber approach, focusing on the need to first control the virus, then restore confidence among workers and consumers that it is safe to go back to business. Powell's remarks on Thursday were an unusual acknowledgement by a Fed chair that the economy may be contracting even before data has confirmed it. But the situation is so unusual -- and upcoming reports expected to show such large jumps in joblessness in lost output -- that policymakers have become unusually blunt, and focused on making the contraction a short one.

The aim of the trillions of dollars in lending and bond purchases the Fed has authorized over the past two weeks is precisely to let an otherwise healthy economy pause long enough to keep people safe, Powell said, before what could be a strong rebound later in the year. "The sooner we get through this period and get the virus under control, the sooner the recovery can come...We know that economic activity will decline probably substantially in the second quarter but I think many expect and I would expect economic activity to resume and move back up in the second half of the year," Powell said.

The Fed chair's rare appearance on a nationally broadcast morning show comes as officials worldwide try to cope with both a health crisis and the deep economic fallout from it. Later on Thursday morning the U.S. Labor Department will release data on claims for unemployment insurance, which are expected to skyrocket due to "social distancing" and mandated shutdowns of many businesses across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

UP HC extends all its interim orders and those of subordinated courts till April 26

In a blanket judicial order, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday extended all its interim orders and those passed by its subordinate courts till April 26 amid a near shutdown of the states judiciary after the nationwide lockdown. The high ...

Saudi King urges G20 to take responsibility for funding COVID-19 treatment research

Riyadh Saudi Arabia, Mar 26 SputnikANI G20 countries have a responsibility to fund scientific research that will lead to the development of pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and maintain their supply and delivery, Saudi Ara...

ESAF Small Finance Bank gets Sebi's go-ahead for Rs 976 cr IPO

ESAF Small Finance Bank has received capital markets regulator Sebis go-ahead to float a Rs 976-crore initial public offering. The company had filed draft papers with Sebi in January and obtained its &#160;observations on March 20, as per t...

UK just weeks behind Italy in coronavirus outbreak, warns Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the countrys NHS risks becoming overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak and that the situation in Britain is just two or three weeks behind Italy. The numbers are very stark, and they are a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020