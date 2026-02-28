Judge Blocks Social Media Age Verification Law in Virginia

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Virginia law designed to limit social media use among minors, citing concerns over free speech violations. The law required age verification and restricted under-16 use to one hour daily, which faced criticism from tech groups including NetChoice.

Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles ruled the law violated the First Amendment, arguing it was overreaching by demanding age checks from everyone, not just minors. She criticized its failure to cover potentially addictive gaming content, despite its intent to address youth mental health issues.

NetChoice, along with other tech giants like Google and Meta Platforms, praised the ruling, emphasizing the need for parental discretion in managing children's social media use. Virginia's government, however, defended the law's intention to empower parental control against social media's harmful effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)