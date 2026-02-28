Blaze Contained: Firefighters Battle Southern Russia Refinery Fire

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a fire at a refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, near Novominskaya, early Saturday, according to local officials.

The blaze, which broke out at a tank, prompted the deployment of 39 firefighters. The region's operational headquarters communicated the situation via Telegram.

Efforts were concentrated on controlling the fire that enveloped the tank and its surrounding area, preventing further escalation.

