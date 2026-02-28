Left Menu

Blaze Contained: Firefighters Battle Southern Russia Refinery Fire

Firefighters in Krasnodar, Russia, worked to control a fire at a refinery in Novominskaya. The blaze erupted, prompting the deployment of 39 firefighters to tackle the flames engulfing a tank and its surroundings. Local officials provided updates via the region's operational headquarters on Telegram.

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a fire at a refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, near Novominskaya, early Saturday, according to local officials.

The blaze, which broke out at a tank, prompted the deployment of 39 firefighters. The region's operational headquarters communicated the situation via Telegram.

Efforts were concentrated on controlling the fire that enveloped the tank and its surrounding area, preventing further escalation.

