Tragedy in El Alto: Bolivian Air Force Aircraft Crash
A Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft tragically crashed on a city avenue in El Alto, close to Bolivia's capital, La Paz. Dramatic footage aired on local media revealed the extensive damage to the aircraft, heightening concerns about air safety and prompting immediate investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 04:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 04:39 IST
A shocking incident unfolded in El Alto as a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft crashed on a busy avenue, near the capital city of La Paz, on Friday evening.
The crash has sparked a flurry of concerns about the safety measures of the military fleet.
Local television broadcasts vividly captured the extensive damage sustained by the aircraft in the aftermath of the crash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
