Trump's Bold AI Shutdown Order: Anthropic's Future at Stake

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an immediate halt on Friday to all federal agencies' use of the AI lab Anthropic's technology, citing a Pentagon-declared supply-chain risk. This move marks a significant setback for the startup amid its national security ventures and looming IPO considerations.

Trump's directive allows a six-month phaseout period for the Defense Department and other agencies utilizing Anthropic's products. This decision, tied to a Pentagon deadline, points to escalating tensions with the AI firm over its role in military applications. The Pentagon's supply-chain risk designation could limit defense contractors from using Anthropic's AI, affecting its business relations.

The president escalated his stance, threatening civil and criminal consequences if Anthropic fails to comply during the phaseout. With AI applications' ethical implications on the table, the announcement has sparked concerns about political motivations behind national security decisions. The ongoing saga echoes past controversies surrounding AI uses in military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)