Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-'All we have left is to hope and pray': Travellers stranded in airport by coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:35 IST
UPDATE 1-'All we have left is to hope and pray': Travellers stranded in airport by coronavirus

Russian hostel manager Valerie Azure has spent the past three nights sleeping on the floor of a Malaysian airport along with her young son, after Southeast Asian nations sealed borders and cancelled flights in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Azure, 31, said more than a dozen people were stranded with her in the international airport in Kuala Lumpur, among hundreds marooned across the globe, according to media reports, as the virus plays havoc with travel plans.

After several weeks volunteering in a community centre for Afghan refugees in Malaysia, Azure said she and her nine-year-old son boarded an AirAsia flight for Thailand on Monday but were sent back after officials asked for blood tests proving they were free of the virus. Malaysia has banned foreigners from entering since March 18.

"They said 'you're going to have to stay here'. We thought maybe they are not being serious, in the beginning," Azure told Reuters via WhatsApp. Azure said people from Vietnam, Pakistan, and the Philippines were stranded alongside her. Airline staff bring them three meals a day of rice or noodles, and some water. They sleep on makeshift beds fashioned from cardboard and fabric.

Azure, who has lived in Thailand for the past seven years and runs a hostel on Koh Tao island, said she cannot afford to buy a $3,000 ticket to Russia, where she has no friends or family. They were planning to stay until the end of Malaysia's ban on foreign entries, on March 31, but it has since been extended until April 14. The Russian embassy told her they may be taken to an immigration detention centre, she said.

TAKEN CARE OF A Malaysian airport spokeswoman said AirAsia had informed them Azure was working with her embassy to find a solution.

"Please be rest assured that AirAsia is taking good care of their welfare and providing them sufficient meals during this difficult period," she said. An AirAsia spokesperson said the safety and well being of guests and staff was its priority, but recommended any stranded travelers contact their embassies as the matter was "outside the airline's control".

"AirAsia remains fully compliant with all travel bans and restrictions in place resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. We continue to do everything possible to assist every guest affected by disruption during this unprecedented situation," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Immigration department director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a text message they were looking into the case.

Azure said her son had been despondent since security officials confiscated his only toy, a ball. "They said 'This is an airport and not a playground'. It was his only entertainment… Now he's just sitting there, I'm trying to keep him busy, to play games."

She worries about them falling sick in the airport. "I don't know how safe it is… All we have left is just to hope and pray."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore unveils extra $33.4 billion funds to shield economy from coronavirus

SingaporeSingapore, Mar 26 SputnikANI - Singapores Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Thursday an additional stimulus package worth 33.4 billion to protect the economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The money comes o...

United Spirits shuts down manufacturing operations in India amid lockdown

Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits on Thursday said it has shut down its manufacturing units amidst the coronavirus lockdown, declared the government. According to the company, it is not possible to make an assessment of the fina...

Sensitise law enforcement agencies to ensure supply of essential goods: E-pharmacies

There is a need to sensitise the administration and law enforcement agencies to allow movement of essential goods, including medicines, within the cities and across states to increase their accessibility during the coronavirus outbreak, e-p...

Ambassador Ron Malka thanks Indian govt over evacuation of Israeli nationals

Israels Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, on Thursday thanked the Indian government for the evacuation of Israelis amid the nationwide lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 600 people in the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020