German minister says food supply staffing is tight

  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:35 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:35 IST
Germany is well supplied with food despite the coronavirus crisis but staffing is tight in the food supply chain from farmers to shops, German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said on Thursday.

"The staffing situation is very tight along the full length of the food supply chain," she told a news conference. "Supplies of labour from neighbouring countries has shrunk, sometimes very sharply, with slaughterhouses, meatpackers and dairies particularly seriously affected."

The European Union needs to keep its single market open despite the coronavirus epidemic if it wants to guarantee food supplies for its consumers, Europe's leading farm association told EU countries on Wednesday.

