Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tour de France may go ahead without roadside spectators - sports minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:54 IST
Tour de France may go ahead without roadside spectators - sports minister

It is too soon to decide whether the Tour de France can go ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic, but if it does it may be without roadside spectators in order to minimise infection risk, the French sports minister said. Following the postponement of the Euro 2020 soccer Championship and the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Tour de France - which takes place in June and July - is one of the last major global sporting events that has not yet been cancelled or postponed.

"The Tour is a sports monument. It is too soon to decide. There is a time for everything. For now, we have a more urgent battle to fight. Let us focus on this mountain in front of us and then consider what's next," French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu wrote on Twitter. Since the Tour's inception in 1903, only the two world wars of 1914-1918 and 1939-1945 have forced organisers to cancel the race.

A Sports ministry spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday that the ministry was monitoring the pandemic's evolution. "There is no rush to decide today," she said, 92 days ahead of the Tour's scheduled June 27 start in the Mediterranean city of Nice. It is due to finish in Paris on July 19.

In an interview with radio station France Bleu late on Wednesday, Maracineanu said that one option would be to organise a Tour without roadside spectators. "The Tour's economic model is not based on ticket sales but on TV rights. During this period of confinement, everybody is aware of the risks and responsible," the minister said.

"People understand the benefits of staying home and watching event on TV rather than live. It would not be too detrimental to follow the Tour on TV." The Tour attracts more than 10 million spectators along France's roads every year and is broadcast globally.

However, Marc Madiot, the president of the French cycling league and director of the Groupama–FDJ cycling team said it would be difficult to police a Tour without spectators. "How would you stop the public from attending?" he said.

France's 67 million people have broadly respected the conditions of an unprecedented peacetime lockdown but few sports stir the passions of French sports enthusiasts more than cycling. Moreover, riders often race large parts of a stage in closely-packed groups and team members live in close proximity to one another for nearly a month in hotels, and travel together on buses and airplanes that shuttle them between stages.

Teams are already grappling with how to keep their riders fit after the cycling season was suspended last week. All races up until the end of April have been cancelled. "As long as we are not allowed to get out on the road, it is hard to think about getting in shape for the event," AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet told France Bleu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

180 fall ill due to food poisoning in Haryana

At least 180 people were taken ill due to food poisoning in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri towns of this district, health officials said on Thursday. The officials said the people were admitted to civil hospitals at Jagadhri and Yamunanagar after...

Lebanon to impose overnight shutdown to confront coronavirus

Lebanon will begin an overnight shutdown from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with some exceptions to be announced later, as it steps up measures to combat coronavirus, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said on Thursday. Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni...

Will coronavirus bump web traffic into the slow lane?

With more than one third of the globes population confined to their homes in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus, some are asking if the increased demand being put on the internet could substantially slow down web traffic. To ...

Amid border incidents, AP CM asks people to "stay where you

are Amaravati, Mar 26 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appealed to people to stay where you are till April 14 as it was the only way to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which he said happens o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020