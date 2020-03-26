Left Menu
Sister: NY nurse treating coronavirus patients dies of virus

  • Newyork
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:40 IST
A health care worker at one of the New York City hospitals under siege by the coronavirus has died, according to coworkers and his sister. Kious Kelly, an assistant nurse manager at the Mount Sinai West hospital in Manhattan, died Tuesday from the virus after he got sick two weeks ago, multiple friends said in social media posts.

A representative for Mount Sinai Health System wouldn't confirm Kelly's cause of death, citing patient privacy rules. “This growing crisis is not abating and has already devastated hundreds of families in New York and turned our frontline professionals into true American heroes," the hospital system said in a statement. "Today, we lost another hero — a compassionate colleague, friend and selfless caregiver.” Kelly's sister, Marya Sherron, told the New York Post that her brother had informed her of his illness about 10 days earlier.

“He told me he had the coronavirus,” she said. “He was in ICU but he thought he was OK. He didn't think it was serious as it was.” Sherron said Kelly had severe asthma but was otherwise healthy..

