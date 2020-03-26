Left Menu
Development News Edition

France stages first train evacuation of coronavirus patients

  • PTI
  • |
  • Strasbourg
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:52 IST
France stages first train evacuation of coronavirus patients

France on Thursday carried out its first train evacuation of coronavirus patients from the hard-hit east of the country, which has registered over 1,300 hospital deaths in the fast-spiralling epidemic. The specially adapted high-speed TGV train, which in normal times whizzes travellers between France's main cities and to other European capitals, evacuated 20 patients from the Alsace region bordering Germany and Switzerland to help relieve overstretched facilities there, officials said.

The patients were destined for hospitals in the Pays de la Loire region along the western Atlantic coast. President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday visited the eastern city of Mulhouse, home to a cluster of infections, where the army has set up a field hospital to help relieve hospitals.

He announced on the trip that the French military would also start supporting public services strained by the epidemic. "The whole nation has been mobilised" in the fight against the disease, Macron said while wearing a face mask, while promising more investment for hospitals.

Thursday's TGV evacuation, a first for Europe, saw the train's carriages transformed into intensive care units that can accommodate four patients and six medical personnel apiece. The country has over 11,500 coronavirus patients in hospital, of whom more than 2,800 are in critical care.

France's national health agency, Sante Publique France, estimated Thursday that at least 40,000 new cases of COVID-19 infection were diagnosed by general practitioners last week, nearly double the roughly 25,000 people who have officially tested positive, most of those in hospitals, since the start of the outbreak. Most cases were in the larger Paris region, the east, and the Pays de la Loire.

The agency's chief, Jerome Salomon, warned Thursday that "the crisis will be long, and the coming days will be particularly difficult." The government is expected to announce soon an extension of the initial 15-day home confinement period that came into force on March 17 in a bid to brake the spread of the virus.(AFP) RUP RUP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Young food vendor walks from Delhi to UP's Badaun sans public transport

As normal life has come to a standstill with no public transport available following the imposition of a 21-day countrywide lockdown, a 16-year-old food vendor is travelling to Badaun in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi on foot. The distance betwee...

U.S. indicts Venezuela's Maduro on 'narco-terrorism' charges

The U.S. government on Thursday indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials on charges of narco-terrorism, the latest escalation of the Trump administrations pressure campaign against the socialist leader...

IMF asks G20 to back doubling of its emergency financing to fight coronavirus

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday asked G20 leaders to back a doubling of its emergency financing capacity to strengthen its response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic that is set to cause a global recession in 2020.IM...

Centre asks states to allow inter-state movement of animal feed

The Centre on Thursday asked all state governments to allow the inter-state movement of animal feed and fodder during the 21-day lockdown as it was declared an essential item. In a letter to Chief Secretaries of all states, the Home Ministr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020