Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ker govt rejects British media report on COVID-19 UK nationals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 20:25 IST
Ker govt rejects British media report on COVID-19 UK nationals

Kochi, Mar 26 (PTI): The Kerala government on Thursday rejected a British media report which alleged that six UK nationals, infected with COVID-19, were being treated in filthy hospital isolation units at a hospital in Ernakulam. The state authorities said two coronavirus infected 76- year-old UK nationals, a man and a woman, have already recovered due to the proper care provided to them by doctors and nursing staff at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas said all COVID-19 patients admitted in the Ernakulam Government Medical College were given utmost care and facilities by the district administration.

Two days after the allegations raised by relatives of one of the patients through the UK media came to the notice of the state authorities, the Collector, in a Facebook post, said the patients are accommodated in single rooms with attached washrooms. He, however, did not specifically refer to the allegations which appeared on the British newspaper in his post.

"They are provided with wet wipes and tissue papers by the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation. They are given special continental items of their choice for breakfast, lunch and dinner and provided dry fruits as well as fresh fruits and fruit juices," said the Collector in his post.

The Ernakulam district administration officially released the content of his Facebook post to the media. "They are provided non A/C rooms as the norms stipulate room with good ventilation and sunlight. The isolation rooms are cleaned six times a day", the Collector said.

"The patients are being given round the clock medical care by six teams of doctors and paramedical staff taking four hours duty shifts. All the doctors are experienced and qualified with MD degrees in internal medicine. They are also being given counselling by the psychiatry team daily. All these are done free of cost", the Collector said.

A prominent British newspaper had carried the allegations levelled by the daughter of the British nationals. She had reportedly said her parents were among the six tourists being held in filthy hospital isolation units infested with rat droppings and were without bedding, toilet paper, soap, towels and only had very basic food rations.

Theyre living in terrible conditions. We're just worried the conditions theyre living in are going to make them so ill. Theyre finding it really, really difficult. Its going to have a massive impact on their mental health I think, she was quoted as saying in the UK media report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. charges Venezuelan President Maduro, other officials in narco-terrorism scheme

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday charged Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro, along with the countrys defense minister and chief Supreme Court Justice and others for their roles in a drug trafficking scheme to flood the United State w...

German baker cleans up with toilet roll cakes

A German baker has drummed up some much-needed demand during the coronavirus crisis by making cakes in the shape of toilet rolls. Faced with a slump in sales as customers stayed away, baker Tim Kortuem got the idea when people complained ab...

Highlights at 9 pm

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL139 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Coronavirus death toll 16, number of cases 694 Health ministry New Delhi The death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 16 on Thursday and the number of posit...

G-20 summit: PM Narendra Modi calls for sharing freely and openly medical research for development of humankind.

G-20 summit PM Narendra Modi calls for sharing freely and openly medical research for development of humankind....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020