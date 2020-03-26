Left Menu
Kazakhstan reports first death due to coronavirus

A Kazakhstan citizen diagnosed with the coronavirus died on Thursday, the Minister of Information and Social Development said, reporting the country's first death related to the global pandemic.

Kazakhstan, a Central Asian republic of nearly 19 million people, had reported 109 coronavirus cases as of Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

