G20 leaders say confident 'we will overcome this' together

G20 leaders said on Thursday they were ready to strengthen global financial safety nets, called for more private sector coordination and said "we will overcome this" together.

"We are gravely concerned with the serious risks posed to all countries, particularly developing and least developed countries, and notably in Africa and small island states," the leaders said in a statement, adding that refugees and displaced persons face "particular risk".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.