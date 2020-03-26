Left Menu
"Most photographed" NYSE trader contracts coronavirus

"Most photographed" NYSE trader contracts coronavirus

Peter Tuchman, dubbed the "most photographed trader on Wall Street", took to Instagram on Thursday to tell his 10,000-odd followers that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The New York Stock Exchange trader, who calls himself the "Einstein of Wall Street" on his Instagram page, revealed the diagnosis with the picture of a Corona Extra beer bottle and an emoticon of hands joined together.

"Hi guys I just thought I'd let you know that I did test positive for corona I am battling it pretty hard never felt so sick in my life..." Tuchman said in the post. "Great team of doctors no breathing problems that's a good thing all the other problems that's a bad thing will get to the other side of this I'll be in touch ... soon ... send prayers," he added.

At least two more Intercontinental Exchange Inc-owned NYSE floor traders tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, despite strict measures taken to prevent those infected from entering the exchange while it remained open last week, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

