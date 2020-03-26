Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's migrant workers face long walk home amid coronavirus lockdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:04 IST
India's migrant workers face long walk home amid coronavirus lockdown

After India imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the plywood factory near Uttar Pradesh's state capital Lucknow where Surendra Pandey works was forced to shut down.

On Thursday morning, with no way of earning a living, the 28-year-old labourer set off on a 110-kilometre (68-mile) walk back to his home village. "I tried catching a bus or truck yesterday, but there is no transport available on the road, so I decided to walk," he told Reuters, some 30 km (19 miles) into his journey.

"There is no food available on the roads but thankfully a few citizens offer us food, biscuits and water. It's better to be home than to be here in the city without food and water." Officials say the shutdown of all but essential services is necessary to beat coronavirus in the densely populated country of 1.3 billion people, with health infrastructure that can ill-afford a widespread outbreak. India has so far reported more than 600 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths.

India's government announced on Thursday a $22.6 billion economic stimulus plan that provides direct cash transfers and food security. But for India's estimated 120 million migrant labourers, the shutdown is a crisis, as wages dry up and many cannot afford the rent or even food in the cities.

Across India, more than a dozen labourers Reuters spoke to returning home said they had been left with little choice other than to attempt to walk back to their home villages after work - and public transport - vanished. "HOUR OF CRISIS"

Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of the eastern state of West Bengal, wrote on Thursday to the heads of other Indian states, saying that manual workers were facing "an hour of crisis". Vinod Hathila, 39, a manual worker in Surat, a city in the western state of Gujarat, left for his home town on Wednesday, walking for hours along railway tracks with his 15-year-old son until he found a bus.

With no work, he said he doesn't know how he will support his family during the lockdown. "I'll probably borrow some money on interest from someone," he said.

Ashok Punjabi, who heads a construction workers' union in Gujarat, said 60,000-70,000 people working as domestic helps and in other unorganized sectors in the Gujarati city of Ahmedabad, had headed to homes in neighbouring Rajasthan after the 21-day lockdown was announced, many on foot and carrying their possessions. "To see young children and women being forced to walk hundreds of kilometres like this is just sad," said Punjabi, who is also a senior opposition party member in the state.

Kuldeep Arya, a senior official in the Gujarati state capital of Gandhinagar, said 4,000 people had been provided with food and water while trying to return home. There were similar scenes in India's capital New Delhi, where hundreds of migrants walked down deserted highways to neighbouring Uttar Pradesh this week.

"For two days the ration guys were not giving us any food, we were hungry for two days. So we decided, 'let us go to our parents'," said Raju, a 24-year old migrant worker walking from Noida, a satellite town of Delhi, to Agra, nearly 200 km away. "Since there's no transport available, we decided to walk all the way."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

MLB draft reportedly moved back to July

Major League Baseball plans to delay its annual draft at least one month to July. ESPN reported the draft is likely to be shortened with bonuses deferred due to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.MLB and the Players Association are eng...

Russian tourists defy quarantine period, sent for isolation

Assam Police on Thursday sent two Russian tourists with home quarantine stamp on their hands to an isolation facility after they were caught sitting by the roadside. The tourists, a man and a woman, were supposed to be in self-quarantine fo...

Combating COVID-19: Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu to be used as medical supplies storage facility

Spanish football club Real Madrids Santiago Bernabeu will be used as a makeshift storage facility for strategic medical supplies in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic. The tally of total positive cases in Europe surged past 2,50,000 on Th...

Lives or the economy? Argentina's Fernandez says growth comes second amid virus spread

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday that saving lives would take precedence over protecting the economy from the impact of coronavirus, which is likely to push the country deeper into recession this year.The center-left P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020