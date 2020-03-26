Kenya confirms first coronavirus death
Kenya confirmed its first coronavirus death on Thursday, government spokesman Cyrus Oguna said, without providing further details.
Earlier on Thursday, the ministry of health reported three more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected people in the East African country to 31.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kenya
- East African