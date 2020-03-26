Left Menu
Development News Edition

S. Africans fear safety divide as coronavirus panic takes hold in cities

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:35 IST
S. Africans fear safety divide as coronavirus panic takes hold in cities

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, March 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As South Africa prepares to go into a 21-day national lockdown to stem the coronavirus outbreak, poorer residents fear being exposed to worsening violence and scams as security companies jack up patrols in wealthier neighbourhoods.

A spike in coronavirus scams like fake door-to-door tests to break into people's homes could leave residents in townships particularly vulnerable to crime and violence, rights activists warned. "All South Africans are vulnerable to crime, but those with resources will be able to protect themselves in this uncertain time more than those in townships," said Thami Nkosi of the local Right2Know group, which fights for freedom of expression.

South Africa is considered one of the most unequal countries in the world, according to the World Bank, and the impact of years of apartheid spatial planning that set to physically divide the country's different races lingers on today. Inequality in cities could be further exacerbated by a rise in coronavirus scams, supermarket robberies and domestic violence during lockdowns, with the central bank warning that criminals are visiting homes to collect "contaminated" money.

"We issued a warning (for door-to-door coronavirus scams) over social media that went viral, with others around the country sharing similar stories," said Ozanne Mac Adam, a coordinator for private security company TRSS Reaction. South Africa has reported the most coronavirus cases in sub-Saharan Africa - nearly 1,000 - and public health experts are worried that the virus could overwhelm the health system if infection rates rise steeply.

"Communities are alarmed and nervous about the virus, but also about criminals taking advantage of the situation," Mac Adam told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview. "Our clients in residential estates and shopping centres have asked for more patrols and security presence."

Barbed wire, electric fences and panic buttons are a part of everyday life in a country with more than 20,000 murders a year - the world's fifth highest murder rate in 2019, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Some fear that the country's lockdown, due to start from midnight, could put women and girls at greater danger of domestic violence.

"We have extremely high crime rates in Alex," said Ramatamo Sehoai, a journalist living in the Alexandra township of about 750,000 people. "A lockdown in a township, where maybe 10 people share one shack, will increase violence against women and others," he said in a phone interview.

Police minister Bheki Cele told reporters on Wednesday that the South African National Defence Force would be increasing foot patrols, roadbloacks and vehicle checkpoints. Noting the fear of escalating violence against women, he said there are plans to "beef up" family violence and child protection units.

For Sehoai, the lockdown will limit movement and income for informal workers in townships, but the heightened police and military presence is "as close to private security as we can get". "Perhaps the military will help us fight the virus and crime too," he said. "I just hope that when we leave our shacks to get food, we aren't seen as loiterers or criminals."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rises to 27

Bhopal, Mar 26 PTIThe number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 27 on Thursday. The death toll of COVID patients in the state also increased to two, with a man who had died in Indore on Wednesdsay testing positive for the diseas...

UK throws lifeline to self-employed hit by coronavirus

The British government will pay grants to self-employed people who have lost their livelihoods because of the coronavirus lockdown, further extending an unprecedented package of measures to prevent the economy from collapsing.Finance minist...

World powers vow united front on virus as death toll mounts

World leaders on Thursday promised 5 trillion to stave off global economic collapse from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 21,000 people and shut down huge swathes of the globe. From New York to Paris to New Delhi life has ground to ...

Democratic group defies Trump, ramps up ad blasting coronavirus response

Democratic super PAC Priorities USA said on Thursday it planned to expand its use of an advertisement critical of President Donald Trumps response to the coronavirus pandemic despite the Trump re-election campaigns efforts to stop it.Trumps...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020