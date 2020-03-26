G20 leaders weigh supply chains, worker protections

The leaders of the G20 nations on Thursday discussed ways to try to have minimal disruption to global supply chains and how to protect workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said.

"It was a very good conversation," Conway told reporters at the White House following the leaders' call earlier on Thursday.

