Coronavirus deaths in Europe top 15,000: AFP tally

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 15,000 people in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1720 GMT on Thursday

A total of 15,500 fatalities have been reported across Europe, most of them in Italy (8,165) and Spain (4,089), followed by France with 1,331. With 268,191 officially declared cases of infection, Europe is the continent worst hit by the virus that first emerged in China in December.(AFP) ZHZH

