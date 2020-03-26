Left Menu
Total coronavirus cases in national capital rise to 39: Delhi Health Department

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 23:57 IST
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday increased to 39, according to the Delhi Health Department.  Out of these cases, 29 are travel-related and 10 contracted the disease through contact, it said. Out of the total 39 cases, five have been discharged, one had died earlier and one has migrated out of the country.

Thirty-one are admitted at various hospitals in Delhi and one at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, the department said in a statement. By Wednesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 35.

The COVID-affected patients in Delhi include a Mohalla Clinic doctor, his wife and daughter, health department officials said. A total of 2,09,567 passengers who have returned from coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till March 26 and placed under surveillance, Delhi Health Department authorities said.

As many as 1,173 passengers are quarantined at government facilities. As many as 12,703 passengers are under home quarantine as on Thursday and 4,513 have completed their 14-day quarantine, they said.

"Total contacts (persons) traced till date stands at 4559, out of which 1,639 contacts of the first six cases have completed their 14 days of quarantine and 2,920 are under surveillance," it added. India had reported its second casualty due to coronavirus earlier with the death of a 68-year-old woman in Delhi.  "Orders have been issued for testing of doctors/workers of health care facilities, who are directly involved in treatment of COVID-19 positive patients and in drawing samples from patients at designated centres for sample collection. All patients with severe acute respiratory illness admitted in government hospitals are also to be tested," it said.

