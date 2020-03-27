Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey could impose stay-at-home order if coronavirus outbreak worsens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 01:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 01:28 IST
Turkey could impose stay-at-home order if coronavirus outbreak worsens

Turkey could order the public to stay at home if coronavirus infections continue to spread, the government said on Thursday as it clamped down further on medical equipment leaving the country. The government announced such a measure for people older than 65 over the weekend, but not for the general public as some other countries have done.

Istanbul's mayor urged national authorities to do so on Thursday, saying nearly a million people were still using public transport in the country's largest city. The respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus has killed 75 people in Turkey after cases surged in two weeks to 3,629.

(Click here https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-HEALTH-MAP/0100B59S39E/index.html for a graphic of the virus's global spread) "Complete social isolation is always on our agenda," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on AHaber TV. Asked whether a complete curfew would be announced, he said: "If we cannot prevent the epidemic with these measures, we can of course take the highest measure."

To contain the virus, Ankara has closed schools, cafes and bars, banned mass prayers, and suspended sports matches and flights. President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey, which has a population of about 83 million, would overcome the coronavirus outbreak in two to three weeks. However, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu called on the government to impose a general stay-at-home order, at least in his city if it was not possible nationwide.

"We are in the most critical phase of the outbreak," he said on Twitter. "If the necessary steps aren't taken today, it is evident there will be disappointment in the future." Separately on Thursday, the government decreed that companies now need permission from authorities to export medical tools used for respiratory support, given rising domestic demand.

The rule covers the export of ventilators and related gear, oxygen concentrators, intubation tubes and intensive care monitors, and other medical equipment. Ankara previously said it would stop exporting locally made face masks. Turkey's Higher Education Council said there would be no face-to-face classes in the spring term, distance learning would continue and university exams would be postponed to July 25-26.

Ankara has also rolled out measures to cushion the blow to its economy, announcing a $15 billion economic package including support for businesses and hard-hit sectors such as tourism and transport. The central bank said it was monitoring the economic impact of the outbreak and would deploy all policy tools resolutely to ensure the smooth functioning of financial markets.

And the Turkish banking watchdog has decided to provide flexibility for banks' liquidity ratio requirements until Dec. 31 due to the outbreak, it said. (Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Ezgi Erkoyun and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer, Pravin Char and Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. can avoid lockdowns if coronavirus returns

The United States will likely see another cycle of the coronavirus sometime after the current outbreak has ended, but entire cities will not need to be closed down again because of what is being learned now, the governments top infectious d...

Nepal rescues 115 trekkers from Mustang

The Nepal authorities have rescued 115 trekkers, mostly foreigners, stuck in various trekking routes in Mustang district in northern Nepal after the government imposed a week-long nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the novel coron...

Turkey could impose stay-at-home order if coronavirus outbreak worsens

Turkey could order the public to stay at home if coronavirus infections continue to spread, the government said on Thursday as it clamped down further on medical equipment leaving the country. The government announced such a measure for peo...

The G20 video call: In virus era, even summits are virtual

The face-to-face tension among foes was gone. So was the in-person camaraderie among allies. Gone were the impromptu and urgent bilats bilateral meetings between leaders to iron out a sticking point. Gone was the image of one leader leanin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020