South Africa reports first two coronavirus deaths as cases breach 1,000

  Updated: 27-03-2020 12:32 IST
  Created: 27-03-2020 12:32 IST
Two people have died from coronavirus in South Africa, the health ministry said on Friday, adding that the total number of cases in the country have risen to more than 1,000, from 927 a day earlier.

"This morning, we South Africans wake up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19," the health ministry said in a statement.

