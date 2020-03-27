France still trying to repatriate 30,000 of its nationals - foreign minister

France is still trying to repatriate 30,000 of its citizens from overseas due to the coronavirus, its foreign minister said on Friday.

Over the last week France has brought home some 100,000 people, Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio.

