Left Menu
Development News Edition

India proposes online platform for SAARC to jointly combat coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 13:13 IST
India proposes online platform for SAARC to jointly combat coronavirus

India has proposed setting up of a common electronic platform for all SAARC nations to share expertise and best practices to jointly combat the spread of coronavirus, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly pitched for a regional approach to deal with the pandemic. India made the proposal at a video conference of senior health officials of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) on Thursday.

The SAARC is a regional grouping comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. At an India-initiated video conference of SAARC leaders on March 15, Modi suggested that health professionals of the member nations could come together to jointly fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"India proposed a shared electronic platform for all SAARC nations to share and exchange information, knowledge, expertise and best practices for jointly combating the coronavirus epidemic," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. It was informed that considerable work has already gone into the creation of the platform, which could also serve as a multipurpose vehicle to further discuss and conduct activities such as online training for emergency response personnel, the MEA said.

The Indian side proposed that till the electronic platform is fully operational, a network of experts representing the health services of all SAARC countries may set up on email/whatsapp to enable exchange of all relevant information on real time basis. All the SAARC member nations are reeling under the coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, the pandemic has killed over 21,000 people and infected close to 5,00,000. "The enthusiastic and constructive participation by all SAARC member states demonstrated the shared commitment to work together to defeat the challenge posed by the coronavirus epidemic in the region," the MEA said.

The video conference, chaired by India's Director General of Health Services, deliberated on a wide range of issues relating to the pandemic. The MEA termed the deliberations as extensive with purposeful.

The Indian side also made a comprehensive presentation on the country's response, covering the aspects of disease surveillance, contact tracing, travel restrictions and evacuation, risk assessment, clinical management of patients, treatment options and protocols and safety of healthcare providers. All other SAARC countries also shared their own experiences of dealing with the COVID-19 challenge.

"All countries also highlighted their specific vulnerabilities, capacities, best practices, gaps in resources and logistics, private sector participation as well as levels of preparedness," the MEA said. It said community engagement and participation was identified as an important element in any anti-COVID-19 strategy to augment the large scale emergency measures undertaken by the governments in the SAARC region.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Evangeline Lilly apologises for 'arrogant' remarks about self-quarantine

Actor Evangeline Lilly has tendered an apology over her dismissive and arrogant statement about social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The Ant-Man star was severely criticised on social by many, including Game of Thrones act...

Red lights out: Singapore's sex industry shuts due to coronavirus

Shortly after midnight on Friday, a young Asian sex worker dressed in a baggy cotton dress and slippers stepped out of a brothel in Singapores deserted red light district and rolled a wheelie bin to the side of the street.Two hours earlier,...

Santosh Gangwar to donate salary to PM Relief Fund to fight COVID-19

Union Minister of Stateic for Labour and Employment Shri Santosh Gangwar has decided to donate one months salary to Prime Ministers Relief Fund for relief work following the outbreak of COVID-19. Announcing this Shri Gangwar said, We are c...

Germany sends plane to rescue stranded tourists from Nepal

A rescue flight arranged by the German government on Friday picked up hundreds of tourists who had been stranded in Nepal since the Himalayan nation went on lockdown earlier this week, officials said. The Qatar Airways charter flight took o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020