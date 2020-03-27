Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Koreans told to stay isolated, checks tightened on arrivals from U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 14:53 IST
S.Koreans told to stay isolated, checks tightened on arrivals from U.S.

Authorities in South Korea pleaded with residents on Friday to stay indoors and avoid large gatherings as new coronavirus cases hovered close to 100 per day, while tighter border checks on people arriving from the United States also took effect. South Korea reported 91 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the national tally to 9,332, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The country has reported similar daily numbers for the past two weeks, down from a high of over 900 in late February. But a recent surge in imported cases has prompted authorities to toughen entry rules for travellers from Europe and the United States.

The government has sought to convince a restless public that several more weeks of social distancing and self-isolation may be needed to give health authorities time to tamp down the smaller but still steady stream of new cases. "As the weather is getting nicer, I know many of you may have plans to go outside," Yoon Tae-ho, director-general for public health policy at the health ministry, told a briefing.

"But social distancing cannot be successful when it's only an individual, it needs to be the whole community." People arriving from the United States have to spend two weeks in quarantine starting Friday, and those showing symptoms like fever will be tested. Tighter rules, including a mandatory test and quarantine took effect on Thursday for visitors from Europe on long-term visas.

South Korea has installed "walk-through" testing stations at Incheon airport to meet the need to check arrivals from the United States and Europe. The tent-like facilities, set up just outside the airport, are capable of running more than 10 tests per hour, whereas regular hospitals conduct up to three and drive-through stations handle six to eight, the health ministry said.

The number of infected travellers has increased by more than fivefold to 309 over the past two weeks, 90% of them returning South Koreans, according to the KCDC. U.S. MILITARY ON ALERT

The U.S. military command this week also moved to try to restrict the movements of roughly 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea. On Friday, United States Forces Korea (USFK) reported that an American contractor had tested positive, the third case to be confirmed this week among Americans working at the sprawling Camp Humphreys, where the U.S. military is headquartered.

Late on Thursday an American soldier stationed at the camp south of Seoul tested positive, as did another American contractor also working there earlier this week. In all, 12 people - including two soldiers - related to USFK have tested positive.

USFK declared a public health emergency, which gives commanders more authority to ensure "total force compliance" with regulations aimed at stopping the spread of infections by restricting the movements of not only troops, but also their families, as well as other civilians who work on the bases. "We cannot allow the actions of a few, who knowingly and selfishly take matters into their own hands, place the rest of population at an unacceptable level of risk," USFK said in a letter this week.

As recently as Wednesday a Facebook page affiliated with Camp Humphreys had advertised entertainment events for Thursday and Friday. It was unclear if those events were cancelled, but new statements on the camp's social media sites said as of Friday all movement on the base was restricted to "only bare necessities, which means food and life-health-safety."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Remember these Titans: Indian athletes on cop duty amid COVID-19 lockdown

They were at the forefront of pursuing glory for the nation as athletes and now some Indian sporting heroes are playing a key role in the raging battle against the COVID-19 pandemic -- manning the streets as police officers persuading peopl...

Armed forces deliver spraying machines to Srinagar Municipal Corporation to combat coronavirus

In a joint action by the Indian Army and Air Force, around 150 back-mounted spraying machines and 2000 liter spraying compound was on Friday delivered to Srinagar Municipal Corporation to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Today, we handed ...

Hungary PM imposes lockdown, sees coronavirus peak by July

Hungary is imposing a two-week lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, which is expected to peak in the country in June or July, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. Citizens will be allowed to go to work, shop and t...

US STOCKS-Futures fall after strong three-day rally as virus threat continues

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday, a day after the SP 500 and Dow posted their best three-day run since the 1930s, as the United States faced the prospect of becoming the next global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.Despite a jit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020