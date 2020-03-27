Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Koreans told to stay isolated, checks tightened on arrivals from U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 16:27 IST
S.Koreans told to stay isolated, checks tightened on arrivals from U.S.

Authorities in South Korea pleaded with the public on Friday to stay indoors and avoid large gatherings as new coronavirus cases hovered close to 100 a day, while tighter border checks on people arriving from the United States took effect. South Korea reported 91 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its tally to 9,332, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

It has reported similar daily numbers for the past two weeks, down from a high of more than 900 in late February. But a recent surge in imported cases has prompted authorities to toughen entry rules for travellers from Europe and the United States.

The government has sought to convince a restless public that several more weeks of social distancing and self-isolation may be needed to give health authorities time to tamp down the smaller but still steady stream of new cases. "People may no longer want to maintain social distancing as the spring has come and flowers are blossoming," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a news conference.

"But isn't it better to work harder to end the current pain then to suffer it for a long time?" People arriving from the United States have to spend two weeks in quarantine and those showing symptoms like fever will be tested. Tighter rules, including a mandatory test and quarantine took effect on Thursday for visitors from Europe on long-term visas.

South Korea has installed "walk-through" testing stations at Incheon airport to meet the need for checks. The tent-like facilities, set up just outside the airport, are capable of running more than 10 tests an hour, whereas regular hospitals conduct up to three and drive-through stations handle six to eight, the health ministry said.

The government said on Friday it would require all inbound flights to check passengers' temperatures starting from Monday and anyone with a temperature over 37.5 Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit) would be denied entry. The number of infected travellers has increased by more than fivefold to 309 over the past two weeks, 90% of them returning South Koreans, according to the KCDC.

U.S. MILITARY ON ALERT The U.S. military this week took steps to try to restrict the movements of roughly 28,500 American troops in South Korea.

On Friday, United States Forces Korea (USFK) reported that an American contractor had tested positive, the third case to be confirmed this week among Americans working at the sprawling Camp Humphreys, where the U.S. military is headquartered. Late on Thursday, an American soldier stationed at the camp south of Seoul tested positive, as did another American contractor also working there this week.

In all, 12 people - including two soldiers - linked to USFK have tested positive. USFK declared a public health emergency, which gives commanders more authority to ensure "total force compliance" with regulations aimed at stopping the spread of infections by restricting the movements not only of troops, but also their families, as well as civilians who work on the bases.

"We cannot allow the actions of a few, who knowingly and selfishly take matters into their own hands, place the rest of population at an unacceptable level of risk," USFK said in a letter this week. As recently as Wednesday a Facebook page affiliated with Camp Humphreys had advertised entertainment events for Thursday and Friday. It was unclear if those events were cancelled, but new statements on the camp's social media sites said as of Friday all movement on the base was restricted to "only bare necessities, which means food and life-health-safety".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: IIT KGP study on understanding people s preparedness

A study by IIT Kharagpur on travel and social distancing perspectives on Indian citizens during coronavirus outbreak throws light on understanding peoples preparedness in case of a lockdown. The study sought to assess peoples preparedness i...

Indian Railways committed to welfare of countrymen through freight services

While the whole country continues to be completely locked down due to the pandemic of Coronavirus, Indian Railways is fully committed to the welfare of the countrymen and is making all efforts to ensure the availability of essential commodi...

Afghan government announces team for talks with Taliban

Afghanistans government announced a 21-member team to negotiate with the Taliban, in a tentative sign of progress for the United States-brokered peace deal. The list announced late on Thursday by the countrys State Ministry of Peace was hea...

As virus cases soar, Indonesian province challenges lockdown ban

Indonesias government has over-ruled efforts by a province to lockdown its borders to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, highlighting the countrys reluctance to embrace the strict containment strategies of other nations.President Joko ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020