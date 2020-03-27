Swiss death toll from coronavirus hits 197, confirmed cases top 12,000

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 197 people, the country's public health agency said on Friday, rising from 161 people on Thursday.

The number of cases also increased to 12,161 from 10,714 on Thursday, it said. The Swiss government is due to give an update later on Friday on its efforts to halt the spread of the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.