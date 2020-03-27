Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infants born to mothers with COVID-19 may catch infection: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 17:55 IST
Infants born to mothers with COVID-19 may catch infection: Study

Researchers have assessed 33 infants born to mothers with COVID-19, including three who were likely born with the disease, a finding that may lead to early diagnosis and better treatment for the youngest population at risk of infection. The scientists, including Wenhao Zhou from Fudan University in China, said it is crucial to screen pregnant women and closely monitor neonates at risk of COVID-19.

According to the study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, the most common symptom shown by the three infants was shortness of breath. The first patient, born at 40 weeks of gestation, experienced lethargy and fever on the second day since birth, and was moved to the neonatal intensive care unit, the study noted. "A chest radiographic image showed pneumonia, but other laboratory tests were normal. Nasopharyngeal and anal swabs were positive for SARS-CoV-2 on days two and four of life, and negative on day six," the scientists wrote in the study.

They said the second patient was born after a gestation period of 40 weeks and four days by cesarean delivery because of confirmed maternal COVID-19 pneumonia. This baby, the researchers said, exhibited lethargy, vomiting, and fever, with a chest scan showing pneumonia. They said nose, throat, and anal swabs from the baby tested positive for the presence of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, on days two and four of life, and negative on day six. According to the research, the third patient, born after a gestation of 31 weeks and 2 days was delivered via cesarean since the mother had COVID-19 pneumonia. The scientists said this baby required resuscitation. They confirmed neonatal respiratory distress syndrome and pneumonia with chest radiographic image. These symptoms, the study said were resolved on day 14 of life after treatment with noninvasive ventilation, caffeine, and antibiotics. However, of the three babies with symptomatic COVID-19, the scientists suspect that the most seriously ill neonate may have been symptomatic from prematurity, asphyxia, and sepsis, rather than SARS-CoV-2 infection.

While recent studies have said there are no clinical findings suggestive of COVID-19 in babies born to affected mothers, and all samples like amniotic fluid and breast milk, were negative for SARS-CoV-2, the researchers said "the vertical maternal-fetal transmission cannot be ruled out in the current cohort." "It is crucial to screen pregnant women and implement strict infection control measures, quarantine of infected mothers, and close monitoring of neonates at risk of COVID-19," the scientists wrote in the study..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Irish intensive care units set to hit capacity within days, PM says

Irelands intensive care units will be at capacity within a few days given the rate of spread of coronavirus and the health service has plans in place to deal with the demand, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.I am concerned. As thi...

UK working quickly as it can on ventilators after missing EU scheme - PM's spokesman

Britain is working as quickly as it can to get ventilators, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, after London was criticised for not taking part in an EU scheme to try to buy the breathing machines in the coronavirus...

Stickers to be pasted on walls of house of those under

quarantine Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 27 PTI In a new initiative to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, stickers will be pasted on the walls of the homes of those under home quarantine in Thiruvananthapuram from Friday. State Minister Kadakampal...

'Law & Order: SVU' costumer Josh Wallwork dies from coronavirus complications

Josh Wallwork, the costumer of shows like Law Order SVU and Madam Secretary, has died due to the complications from coronavirus. He was 45. The news of his demise was shared by family friend Abdul Qadir on Facebook.It is with permission of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020