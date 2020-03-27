Left Menu
Basketball-Four Fenerbahce team members test positive for coronavirus

  • Updated: 27-03-2020 18:01 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:01 IST
Turkey's Fenerbahce said one of its basketball players and three staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, adding all but one of them have been isolated in their homes. The club said 12 players and staff had been tested and that one player, one member of its coaching staff and two other staff had tested positive.

"Our athletes and staff members are following their recovery period while in isolation at their homes, and their conditions are being monitored by our medical teams," Fenerbahce said. Turkey suspended sports leagues last week, one of the last countries to do so, after it faced pressure from international sports bodies and its clubs, players and coaches.

The death toll in Turkey due to the coronavirus jumped by 16 to 75 on Thursday, while the number of confirmed cases surged to a total of 3,629 since the outbreak just over two weeks ago.

