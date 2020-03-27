UK working quickly as it can on ventilators - PM's spokesman
Britain is working as quickly as it can to get ventilators, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, after London was criticized for not taking part in an EU scheme to try to buy the breathing machines to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
The spokesman said the government had asked businesses to give them a progress report on their efforts to manufacture the ventilators.
